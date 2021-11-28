Packers legend Charles Woodson honored at halftime in a Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

It was Charles Woodson Day and then shortly after the Packers legend was honored at halftime, Rasul Douglas gave everyone at Lambeau Field his best impersonation of the Hall of Famer.

Woodson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, has his name in franchise lore after his name and the years he spent with the team (2006-12) were unveiled on the Lambeau Field façade.

His Hall of Fame bust was by his side.

Then in the third quarter, Douglas intercepted Mathew Stafford and returned it for a touchdown. He high-stepped into the end zone, imitating Woodson as he did so many times to put the Packers up 36-17.

Woodson played seven years with the Packers and was instrumental in the team's Super Bowl season in 2010.

"The most important thing that we did with my time here, is we brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay," Woodson said during the halftime ceremony.

Woodson was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year during the 2009 season.

He spent his first eight seasons in Oakland before being signed in 2006 by the Packers.

Woodson holds franchise records for the most touchdowns on interceptions (nine) and the most defensive touchdowns (10).

Woodson played his final three years of his career with the Raiders before retiring after the 2015 season.

The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence ceremony continues quite the weekend for Woodson.

He witnessed his Michigan Wolverines (Woodson won the Heisman Trophy there in the 1990s) defeat rival Ohio State and clinch a spot in next week's Big Ten title game.

