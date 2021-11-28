Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary and Allen Lazard active for game against Los Angeles Rams

GREEN BAY - In time for perhaps their biggest game remaining this season, the Green Bay Packers are getting significant reinforcements against the Los Angeles Rams.

Running back Aaron Jones (MCL), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) are all active Sunday. Each missed last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of injury.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (ACL), cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee), safety Vernon Scott, receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are all inactive. Bakhtiari and Taylor were listed as out on Friday's injury report, while King was doubtful.

It will be interesting to see what kind of workload the Packers give their three returning starters, especially Jones. It's been only two weeks since Jones sprained his MCL against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. The initial prognosis was that he would miss one to two weeks.

With the bye week looming next week, the Packers could be careful with Jones on Sunday. AJ Dillon might still fill the primary tailback role in coach Matt LaFleur's offense, with Jones a complementary piece, perhaps reserved for third down.

Gary practiced last week but did not play after hyperextending his right elbow against the Seahawks. The Packers have been trying to find a proper brace that protects his elbow but is not too restrictive for him to still execute his pass rush.