Randall Cobb has his best receiving day of season and then leaves game with a groin injury

Randall Cobb provided some of the top highlights but also one of the lowlights in the first half for the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams.

And now the veteran wide receiver is out for the game with a groin injury to start the second half.

Cobb, who is in his second go-around with the Packers, caught four receptions for 95 yards for an average of 23.8 yards per catch with one touchdown as Green Bay built a 20-17 lead.

He was treated on the sideline in the first quarter but returned and put together his best receiving day of the season, a muffed punt aside.

At 31 years old, Cobb showed off his wheels on a third down early in the second quarter. He caught a pass across the middle for about 25 yards and then ran close to 30 yards for a 54-yard reception and to Rams 14-yard line. That set up a Mason Crosby field goal to put the Packers up 13-7.

After the Packers forced the Rams to punt, Cobb — in for Amari Rodgers — mishandled the ball and the Rams recovered. Los Angeles made a field goal 53 seconds later.

Minutes later, after a long catch from Davante Adams, Cobb scored a 7-yard touchdown with 4:21 left in the second quarter, putting the Packers up 20-10.

Cobb's 95 yards in the first half are a season high for him. His previous high was 69 yards in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 3. He scored two touchdowns in that game.

