Green 19 podcast: Packers reach long-awaited bye week with a 9-3 record following victory over the Los Angeles Rams

The injury-riddled Green Bay Packers mustered everything they had to beat the Los Angeles Rams and head into the bye week with a 9-3 record. PackersNews reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood review the game and discuss what's next for Aaron Rodgers' toe, the tight end position and the kicking game.

