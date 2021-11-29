PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Packers reach long-awaited bye week with a 9-3 record following victory over the Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates his fumble recovery during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-28.

The injury-riddled Green Bay Packers mustered everything they had to beat the Los Angeles Rams and head into the bye week with a 9-3 record. PackersNews reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood review the game and discuss what's next for Aaron Rodgers' toe, the tight end position and the kicking game.

