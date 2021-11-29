Strong marks across the board, except one, in fans' ratings of the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams

For a game that had more than a few ups and downs, fans had pretty consistent ratings of the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Every position group except one — want to guess which one? — got average ratings of 3.8 to 4.2 on a one-to-five scale from about 700 voters in our postgame fan ratings.

The top ratings? It's a tie between quarterback Aaron Rodgers, broken pinky toe and all, and the coaching staff, at 4.2. Rodgers had a good day, completing 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Fans must have thought the coaches had a good day, too, based more on the 36 points scored than the 28 allowed.

The running backs, offensive linemen and defensive linemen were all at 4.1. While Aaron Jones was limited in his return from injury, AJ Dillon had a productive game, with 90 total yards and a touchdown catch. The offensive linemen kept Rodgers mostly upright, allowing just one sack. The defensive linemen helped hold the Rams to 68 rushing yards.

The receivers and the linebackers were next, at 3.9. There were lots of contributions from the receivers, led by Davante Adams' eight catches for 104 yards. Rashan Gary stood out among the linebackers with a forced fumble and a sack..

The defensive backs got a 3.8, with Rasul Douglas' interception return for a touchdown balanced by two long touchdown catches by Rams receivers.

The lowest score, 3.0, was given to the special teams, which both gave up and recovered a fumble on a punt return and went 3-for-4 on field goals.

