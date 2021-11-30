Packers ILB De'Vondre Campbell lands on COVID-19 list but may not miss any games

GREEN BAY – The bye week may have come at an even better time than the Green Bay Packers thought.

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, arguably the team’s best player on defense this season, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, indicating that he either tested positive for the virus or was an unvaccinated close contact.

Coach Matt LaFleur released the players for the bye week Tuesday and, according to NFL protocols, only unvaccinated players had to receive COVID-19 tests this week, which all but confirmsCampbell is not vaccinated and tested positive. Unvaccinated players must test every day and are not allowed to leave town during the bye week.

Worst-case scenario, as an unvaccinated player, Campbell would have to quarantine a minimum of 10 days and show a reduction in any symptoms before being allowed back in the team’s facility.

Normally, that would rule Campbell out for at least one game, but because the Packers have a bye this weekend, Campbell has a chance to be back for the Chicago Bears game Dec. 12. If he tested positive Tuesday, the earliest he could be cleared is the Friday before that game.

Given quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned from a 10-day quarantine on a Saturday and played against Seattle the next day, it’s not out of the question for the Packers to allow him back on the field with just a walk-through practice. If he’s cleared on that Friday, he would be able to take part in a normal full-speed practice.

Campbell has started every game for the Packers this season, leads the team with 99 tackles and is tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. He has played a multitude of roles in defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme, is in charge of setting the defense after getting the call from the sideline and almost never leaves the field.

Campbell was signed as a free agent in June and has been one of general manager Brian Gutekunst’s best offseason acquisitions.

If Campbell were not able to play, Krys Barnes could move over from his inside position and play Campbell’s with Oren Burks filling the other spot.