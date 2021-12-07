'I'm not going to miss any games.' Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan surgery for broken toe

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his broken toe is improving and doesn't foresee having surgery.

Rodgers discussed the fractured pinky toe during his weekly appearance Tuesday afternoon on "The Pat McAfee Show."

McAfee asked Rodgers about the possibility of surgery.

"That's not option No. 1 or 2," Rodgers said. "If things were to progress or get much worse, that would be something to avoid further damage."

Rodgers said if he underwent surgery, it would be to "put a pin in to prevent any further displacement of the fracture. That would be something to avoid.

"I'm not going to do anything after a game. It didn't make sense and it (the toe) felt good.

“I think any decision that’s made would be one that allows me to play. I’m not going to miss any games. I’ve obviously played with much bigger injuries, different parts of my body. And although it’s a small pinky toe, it’s definitely painful and creates some issues. But I’m not going to miss any games because of it.”

Rodgers added that he spent part of the bye week in Los Angeles consulting with a physician. He said "nothing revolutionary" came of the trip.

"I wanted to get a second opinion on my toe because it's always important to have multiple opinions," he said. "I'm thankful for that opportunity.

"I did get some great info. There was no mindset change," Rodgers said. "The biggest key is rest. I wish there was another one of these (bye) weeks so I could get 14-21 great days without doing anything, but the toe is improving. We'll see how it feels later in the week."

McAfee also asked Rodgers about missing a significant amount of practice time.

“I’m not going to disparage practice and say that it’s not important," Rodgers said. "I think it is important. I think there’s things to be talked out and figured out during the week by practicing and taking those reps. At the same time, I’m old enough, I’ve been in this league long enough, I’ve played enough games where I can still go out and perform at a really high level without practicing.”