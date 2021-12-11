The Packers play each of their NFC North rivals over the final 5 weeks. Here is Aaron Rodgers' record against the Bears, Vikings and Lions.

Starting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play their three NFC North divisional opponents over the final five weeks of the regular season.

Given his success over those teams, that's good news for the Packers as they seek to wrap up the division title with an eye toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for the second straight year.

Since the 2008 season (Rodgers' first year as the starter), Rodgers has played 76 games against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

And he and the Packers have done a lot of winning, though he has suffered some of the more significant injuries of his career against the divisional foes.

The team's combined record against all three when Rodgers is under center is 55-20-1.

Here's a closer look at Rodgers vs. each NFC North team, starting with the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers' record vs. the Chicago Bears: 22-5

The last time the Packers played the Bears, a 24-14 win for Green Bay on Oct. 17, we all know what happened. Rodgers' taunt was heard loud and clear from Soldier Field all the way back to Lambeau Field.

"I own you. I still own you" with an expletive mixed in for good measure.

So does Rodgers actually own the Bears? The record sure supports the claim.

Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears. The .815 winning percentage is the best against any of the three divisional opponents.

The 2010 season, of course, is most memorable when Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Bears, 21-14, at Soldier Field in the NFC title game on their way to winning the Super Bowl two weeks later.

One of Rodgers' losses to the Bears almost doesn't count. He played just a few minutes before being injured during the teams' "Monday Night Football" game Nov. 4, 2013. He fractured his collarbone when Shea McClellin sacked him on the first drive of the game. Seneca Wallace replaced him and the Packers lost, 27-17. But eight weeks later, Rodgers would return and have the last laugh against the Bears.

The stakes couldn't have been any higher. It was the regular-season finale and the division title was on the line. It was looking bleak for the Packers, however, when they trailed 28-27 as Rodgers and the offense faced a fourth and 8 with 46 seconds left. Rodgers then executed one of the top plays of his career. With the Bears bringing the blitz, Rodgers evaded a sack and then lofted a pass to a waiting Randall Cobb for the 48-yard game-winning touchdown. Soldier Field was stunned.

A win Sunday would give Rodgers and the Packers a 2-0 sweep for the third straight season over the Bears. That would be a first for the team during Rodgers' 14 years as the starter. Rodgers would also pass Brett Favre for most victories over the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers' record vs. the Minnesota Vikings: 15-10-1

Rodgers and the Packers will look to avoid a winless mark against the Vikings when the two teams square off in a Week 17 game on Jan. 2, 2022. With the Packers (9-3) already ahead of the Vikings (6-7) by four games in the loss column, Green Bay will likely have the division wrapped up by then. But there will be plenty to play for with playoff seeding at stake.

The Packers are 15-10-1 overall against the Vikings in Rodgers' starts for a .596 winning percentage. Individually, Rodgers has been very good against Minnesota. His completion percentage (68%), yards (6,515) and quarterback rating (110.2) are higher than his starts vs. the Bears and Lions.

It's been a mixed bag for Rodgers and the Packers lately, though. Rodgers' record is 3-4-1 against Minnesota since the 2017 season. One of the losses was a Week 6 game Oct. 15, 2017, when Rodgers departed with an injury after Anthony Barr hit him in the first quarter. Rodgers fell on his throwing shoulder. Rodgers' collarbone was broken. He missed the next seven games before coming back for one game near the end of the season with the team hoping to make the playoffs.

The best stretch for Rodgers against the Vikings was a five-year period from 2010-14 when the quarterback posted a 9-1 record. Those seasons included two of his MVP seasons (2011 and 2014) and the Super Bowl season (2010). This period also includes a playoff win over the Vikings in 2012, a 24-10 Wild Card victory.

Aaron Rodgers' record vs. the Detroit Lions: 18-5

Rodgers' 18-5 record against the Lions is second best for a .783 winning percentage.

As against the Bears, a win vs. the Lions in Week 18 would give Rodgers and the Packers a 2-0 sweep against Detroit for the third straight season, a first for the quarterback and the team during his time as a starter.

He has missed four games against the Lions due to injury (he missed both during the 2017 season when he fractured his collarbone and with the team out of playoff contention). And then he and the Packers suffered a rare 0-2 season against the Lions in 2018 (the team went 6-9-1 in a season head coach Mike McCarthy was fired). Rodgers suffered a concussion in the first quarter of that season finale as well. DeShone Kizer finished the game — a 31-9 loss.

We know Rodgers has also had his fair share of Hail Marys over the years. And the Lions have been one of the victims. His game-winning Hail Mary to Richard Rodgers on "Thursday Night Football" Dec. 3 in Week 15 of the 2015 season at Ford Field even has its own name: Miracle in Motown Hail.

Rodgers' 61-yard touchdown heave with no time on the clock completed an improbable 27-23 victory.

Not only did the Packers trail 20-0 in the second half, but the Hail Mary was only made possible after the Lions were called for a face mask on Rodgers with no time left on the clock. That penalty gave the Packers one more play.

Rodgers made the Lions pay. Pandemonium ensued.

