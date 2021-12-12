Packers ILB De'Vondre Campbell active for Bears game

GREEN BAY - The bye week came at the right time for the Green Bay Packers and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

Although he was placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 30, the Packers were on bye that week. Instead of missing a game, Campbell had 12 days to make his next kickoff.

Campbell, a breakout star in the middle of the Packers' defense, prepared this past week virtually and was asymptomatic Friday, allowing him to practice. After being activated from the COVID-19 list late in the week, Campbell is active for Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

That leaves only left tackle David Bakhtiari, safety Vernon Scott, inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and defensive tackle Jack Heflin inactive for the Packers.

For the Bears, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is inactive. The Bears are already were without star edge rusher Khalil Mack, who is out for the season.