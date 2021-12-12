Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas has another pick-six

He did it again.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas made the Lambau Field crowd stand as one when he returned an interception 55-yards for a touchdown Sunday night against the Chicago Bears. The score helped give the Packers a 14-10 lead.

It was the second-straight game Douglas took an interception to the house as he did it against the Los Angeles Rams before the bye week.

The last Green Bay Packer to return an interception for a touchdown in consecutive games was Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley in 1965.