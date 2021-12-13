We know special teams are the worst, so let's look at the best of the Green Bay Packers fan ratings against the Chicago Bears

It's a Victory Monday for Green Bay Packers fans, so let's focus on the good before we get to the ... uhhh ... you know ... special teams.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers again was impeccable against the Chicago Bears, completing 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' 45-30 win Sunday night.

He earned the best average rating — 4.7 on a one-to-five scale — from more than 900 voters in our postgame fan ratings.

The rest of the offensive position groups came next. The running backs and receivers each got a 4.3 average score. AJ Dillon led the backs with 71 yards on 15 carries, while Aaron Jones added 35 yards on five carries, a 7-yard average. Davante Adams again led the receivers, with 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Allen Lazard had six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The offensive line, which lost starting right tackle Billy Turner, got a 3.9 score. Turner's loss meant the line played with only one starter, rookie guard Royce Newman, in his expected position from the beginning of the season.

The defense, despite giving up 23 of Chicago's 30 points, got favorable ratings, too, as did the coaches. The defensive backs got a 3.9 rating, with cornerback Rasul Douglas returning an interception for a touchdown. The defensive line got a 3.8 and the linebackers got a 3.7. The coaches got a 3.6.

As for the special teams, they got what you'd expect after giving up a punt-return touchdown, 259 return yards, fumbling an onside kick and fumbling a punt return that was overturned by a penalty.

It all added up to a 1.2 rating, tying a season low, also by the special teams in the loss to Kansas City.

