Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark will miss Ravens game after being placed on COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers will be without their force in the middle of the defense Sunday when they travel to Baltimore.

Nose tackle Kenny Clark was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

Regardless of his vaccination status, Clark will be quarantined at least five days, so he will not be available to play against the Ravens.

More details to come.