Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark will miss Ravens game after being placed on COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers will be without their force in the middle of the defense Sunday when they travel to Baltimore.

Nose tackle Kenny Clark was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) stuffs a running Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) near the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of their game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Regardless of his vaccination status, Clark will be quarantined at least five days, so he will not be available to play against the Ravens.

More details to come.

