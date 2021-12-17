A.J. Hawk asks Aaron Jones if Aaron Rodgers got up and left a team meeting to go over the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols

Aaron Rodgers has made headlines all season for not only his play on the field but comments he's made off the field during his weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The comments have ranged from calling out critics who question his commitment, to his long hair, his injured toe and, of course, his opinions surrounding COVID-19, his vaccine status and the NFL's protocols.

On Friday, Packers running back Aaron Jones took a few minutes to appear on the popular show, which broadcasts live on YouTube and Sirius XM, hosted by McAfee, a former NFL player, and co-hosted by former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk.

And not surprisingly, with COVID-19 cases surging across the NFL and new health and safety rules being put in place, the discussion turned to the coronavirus and Rodgers.

"It’s back to last year," said Jones, who appeared to be in the Packers' locker room. "It doesn’t matter if you’re vaccinated, unvaccinated. You can’t do anything. Back to lockdown, pretty much."

Jones said the motto is "embrace the suck. It sucks what we got to deal with but to hold that trophy up at the end of the year, that’s what we got to do. You do what’s required. You just got to go about it the right way so you don’t get any money taken away."

The Packers were fined $300,000 earlier this season for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, while Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard each received $14,650 fines for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols.

The NFL implemented enhanced protocols on the heels of the league postponing three games for Week 15.

Jones said there are now gathering limits, bans on team dinners and other extra-curricular activities, and masks must be worn in team facilities, buses and planes, regardless of vaccination status. However, vaccinated players who test positive and aren't showing symptoms have a quicker chance of testing out of the quarantine period under the new protocols.

The Packers have had some players throughout the season go on the COVID-19 list, including Kenny Clark this week, but have avoided an outbreak that other teams are now experiencing. In the last week, more than 100 players league-wide have tested positive for COVID-19, according to USA TODAY Sports.

The most high-profile player for the Packers this season was Rodgers, who misled the public on his vaccination status prior to testing positive in early November and then drew tremendous backlash surrounding his views on COVID-19, including losing his partnership with Prevea Health.

Jones said the team held a brief meeting Friday to go over the new protocols.

"Did A-Rod get up and leave that meeting?" Hawk deadpanned.

The comment naturally drew laughs from all involved.

"No, he didn’t," Jones said.

"Good, he’s growing up," said Hawk, one of Rodgers' closest friends.

McAfee then chimed in: "I wonder if Aaron (Rodgers) is trying to get Dr. Joe Rogan to speak to the boys."

Two days after testing positive for COVID-19, Rodgers told McAfee in that controversial interview in which the Packers' three-time NFL MVP promoted unproven treatments and false claims about COVID that he had consulted Rogan, who is not a doctor.

Rogan, who is unvaccinated, is a comedian, podcaster and UFC color commentator who has promoted debunked COVID-19 claims to his large audience while dismissing vaccines.

