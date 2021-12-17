Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

Packers News

Our Packers coverage team predicts the outcome of Green Bay's game Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens.

Tom Silverstein

The Lamar Jackson factor can't be ignored. With him, the Ravens have a far better chance at winning this game and probably find a way to pull it out at home. But chances are the Ravens hold him out for the Cincinnati game next week. The Packers must throw to win, which means they're going to have to pass protect. It will be an enormous challenge. Packers 28, Ravens 21

Pete Dougherty

So much depends on whether Lamar Jackson (ankle) plays after not practicing all week. But either way, Baltimore’s injury list on defense is a killer. The Ravens are missing their top two cornerbacks (Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters) and one starting safety (DeShon Elliot), then this week lost the quarterback of their defense (safety Chuck Clark) to COVID protocols. Baltimore is tough and well coached, but the guess here is that will be too much to slow down Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur. Packers 28, Ravens 21

Ryan Wood

The Packers received a gift with Lamar Jackson’s bad ankle. Even if Jackson plays, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be at max velocity — and velocity is the key to his game. It won’t be easy to march into Baltimore and win, but the Packers are four games from clinching the NFC’s top seed, and they won’t allow a hiccup on the way. Packers 27, Ravens 21

Kassidy Hill

The Ravens are masters at play-action, so it's important for the Packers' defense to stay alert. Baltimore can lull a defense toward the line to stop the run, then go over the top to Hollywood Brown. On offense, the Packers are facing the league's best rushing defense (85.5 yards per game allowed) but the second-worst passing defense. With Marlon Humphrey now out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Rodgers can take advantage by targeting Davante Adams and Allen Lazard downfield. Packers 27, Ravens 20

Stu Courtney

The Ravens' once-formidable defense has been ravaged by injuries in their secondary. Look for another big game from Davante Adams, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling joining in on the fun. Packers 34, Ravens 22