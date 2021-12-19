Aaron Rodgers ties Brett Favre's TD pass record to lead Packers over Ravens 31-30 for NFC North crown

With a slant pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the left seam, Aaron Rodgers made partial history Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

The rest will have to wait for Christmas Day at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers’ third touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 win against the Baltimore Ravens was the 442nd of his career, tying Brett Favre for most ever thrown for one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. It came on an 11-yard strike to Valdes-Scantling, giving the Packers a 31-17 lead with 12:58 left.

It was the Packers’ third straight win. It clinched the NFC North title and kept them in command of the top overall seed with three games left. With Arizona’s shocking loss at Detroit on Sunday, it appears to be a two-team race for home-field advantage and the first-round bye between the Packers (11-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers had to withstand a potential game-tying drive from the Ravens set up by a shanked punt, more special-teams disaster for a unit maligned all season. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, replacing injured former MVP Lamar Jackson, scored on an 8-yard run with 45 seconds left. John Harbaugh called for a potential game-winning two-point conversion instead of tying the game with an extra point, but Huntley’s pass to tight end Mark Andrews was incomplete. Rookie Eric Stokes covered Andrews on the play.

Rodgers had a chance to break Favre’s franchise touchdown record late in the game, but he missed receiver Allen Lazard in the left corner of the end zone. Lazard was wide open on a short vertical route, but Rodgers’ pass under pressure was just beyond his reach.

He’ll get a chance to break Favre’s record in front of the home fans against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas.

Here are four more observations from Sunday’s game.

Adams releases himself past Nelson

With less than 2 minutes left in Sunday’s first half and the Packers knocking on the end zone, Davante Adams had been held to just one catch for 11 yards. Then he shook free against a pair of Ravens defensive backs and caught a 3-yard touchdown he’ll likely never forget. It was Adams’ 70th receiving touchdown, surpassing Jordy Nelson’s 69 for second on the Packers' all-time receiving touchdowns leaderboard, behind only Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s 99. The touchdown was also impressive for its complexity, even if it was from only 3 yards. Adams faced bracket coverage against cornerback Robert Jackson, a practice-squad callup, and safety Geno Stone. The coverage was designed to funnel Adams inside, taking away the perimeter. Instead, Adams planted hard on his right foot with an inside step, and beat both to the sideline on an out route. It was the second time in as many weeks Adams has pulled off some magic with his releases near the goal line. Adams baited Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson into allowing a slant route for touchdown when Johnson was lined up far inside, determined to take away the slant. His release game off the line of scrimmage remains second to none.

Aaron Jones shows off receiving skills

At this point, Aaron Jones has become Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiver not named Davante Adams. Jones caught his sixth touchdown pass this season, an astounding number considering he had six touchdown grabs in his four-year career before 2021. Only Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler’s seven touchdown catches are more among NFL tailbacks. The score gave Jones 10 total touchdowns this season, his third straight year with double-digit touchdowns.

Darnell Savage struggles against Ravens tight end

Darnell Savage Jr. has had some moments he’d rather forget through a solid start to his career, but Sunday might have included more of them than any other. Savage didn’t wrap up against tight end Mark Andrews on what became a 43-yard reception on the opening drive, allowed an 8-yard touchdown against Andrews, was penalized 15 yards for a low block, and allowed a 9-yard touchdown against Andrews. It was Savage’s primary job to cover Andrews, one of the NFL’s top tight ends. Andrews had six catches, 95 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Maybe the most surprising part was that none of Savage’s struggles involved tracking the deep ball, which has been his biggest struggle early in his career. Savage redeemed himself on the game’s defining play, showing good reaction and great closing speed to assist cornerback Eric Stokes in coverage against Andrews on the two-point conversion.

Sluggish special teams remain a problem

It wasn’t the unmitigated disaster of a week before, but the Packers' special teams continued to be far from special. Punt coverage gunner Isaac Yiadom ran into a Ravens returner at the opposite 40-yard line while Corey Bojorquez’s booming punt from the Packers’ end zone still hunt in the air, drawing a 15-yard penalty. Rookie Amari Rodgers had a 35-yard kickoff return, but it was brought back by a Jonathan Garvin holding penalty. And that was on consecutive possessions in the first quarter. Then a delay of game penalty before a critical punt late in the fourth quarter forced Bojorquez to boot it again, and his punt traveled only 40 yards, giving the Ravens a short field. The Packers also struggled to secure a pop-up kickoff before halftime. At least they were perfect on field goals, Mason Crosby making his only attempt from 29 yards. Crosby now has a two-game streak without missing a field goal.