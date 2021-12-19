Packers won't face Ravens QB Lamar Jackson; MVS active for Green Bay

BALTIMORE - .The Green Bay Packers will not have to face Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

The Ravens listed Jackson on their inactive list along with key starting defensive tackle Calais Campbell and starting left guard Ben Powers.

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Ravens.

The Packers will have starting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) but receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominique Dafney (hip) are out.

The Packers also will be without defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

There were no surprises in the Packers’ inactives. They are:

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

S Shawn Davis

S Vernon Scott

TE Dominique Dafney

T David Bakhtiari

OL Billy Turner

DL Jack Heflin