Maurice Drayton's Green Bay Packers special teams were not special again vs. the Baltimore Ravens. How Twitter reacted.

There was some more fuel put on the fire Sunday.

And Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton is going to feel the heat.

How bad were the special teams against the Baltimore Ravens? Let's count the ways.

Green Bay defensive back Isaac Yiadom was called for fair catch interference early in the game when he ran over Baltimore's returner. There was no doubt about it.

After the Ravens cut the gap to 21-17 in the third quarter, the Packers could barely come up with a bloop kickoff.

That still may make a blooper's reel.

And throw in a delay of game on the punt team followed by a short punt with the game hanging in balance.

SILVERSTEIN COLUMN:Packers' special teams need fixing with 'big, big task' looming against Ravens

DOUGHERTY COLUMN:Packers special teams units are a disaster, but there's no sense in firing the coach now

The comic stylings of the special teams did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Here's a sampling: