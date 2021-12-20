Rodgers rules the fan ratings after the Green Bay Packers' close win over the Baltimore Ravens
After his historic game, it's only fitting that Aaron Rodgers gets the top marks in our fan ratings of the Green Bay Packers' 31-30 victory Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens.
Rodgers, who tied Brett Favre's team record for the most career touchdown passes with 442, got a 4.1 average rating — on a one-to-five scale — from about 1,000 voters.
Rodgers completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns — to Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Aaron Jones.
Adams and Valdes-Scantling totaled 11 receptions for 142 yards, leading the receivers to the second-highest rating, at 3.9.
Jones ran for 58 yards on 13 carries, a 4.5-yard average, as the running backs were next, at 3.8. They were followed by the offensive linemen, continuing to perform admirably through numerous injuries, at 3.7.
Fans generally approved of the coaches' performance, too, giving them a 3.4.
Defensively, the ratings were a little shakier, understandable with the Packers giving up 30 points.
The linebackers got the best average score among the defensive groups, with a 3.0, paced by De'Vondre Campbell's team-leading 10 tackles and the team's lone sack.
All three groups were pretty close, though, with the defensive backs getting a 2.9 and the defensive linemen, playing without leader Kenny Clark, getting a 2.8.
The special teams continue to struggle, with three penalties and a near-mishap on a kick return. They got a team-low 1.5 average rating.
