Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Kenny Clark earn Pro Bowl honors

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers, who own the NFL's best record at 11-3, had three players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Rodgers was named the starter for the NFC Pro Bowl team, and will be joined by quarterbacks Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals).

Adams was named a starter as well and is joined by receivers Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams, starter), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers). Clark was elected alongside Aaron Donald (Rams) and Jonathan Allen (Washington Football Team).

This is Rodgers 10th Pro Bowl selection, surpassing Brett Favre and Forrest Gregg for the most in Packers franchise history. The selection comes just days before Rodgers has an opportunity to break the franchise record he shares with Favre for most passing touchdowns (442).

Rodgers ranks No. 1 in the NFL in passer rating (110.4), interception percentage (0.91) and touchdown-interception ratio (7.50). He is also tied for No. 5 in touchdown passes (30), No. 5 in yards per attempt (7.9 avg.), No. 7 in completion percentage (67.8) and No. 10 in passing yards (3,487), while leading the Packers to a third straight NFC North title.

This is Adam’s fifth straight Pro Bowl selection. He was first announced as a Pro Bowl participant on Monday, when it was revealed he was the leading NFC receiver in the fan vote. He was eighth in total votes overall from the fans (234,600).

Adams ranks No. 3 in the league in receiving yards (1,248), No. 4 in receptions (96), No. 3 in receiving first downs (66) and No. 2 in receptions of 30-plus yards (10). He has posted six 100-yard receiving games, good for No. 2 in the NFL this season.

RELATED: Packers put WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on reserve/COVID-19 list

DOUGHERTY:The Packers' defensive performance vs. the Ravens demonstrates just how much Kenny Clark is needed

SILVERSTEIN:The Green Bay Packers barely avoid a lapse that could have cost them homefield in the NFC playoffs

This is Clark’s second Pro Bowl; he was an injury replacement in 2019 and was named an alternate in 2018. Clark leads the Packers’ defensive line with 42 tackles (23 solo) and has notched four sacks, six tackles for a loss, 12 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Running back Aaron Jones was named a first alternate. Other alternates among Packers players were punter Corey Bojorquez, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Rashan Gary. These players will become Pro Bowl participants if someone elected to the game in their position is unable to play and/or advances to the Super Bowl.

Participants were determined by a three-fold voting process, which equally valued the fan vote, player’s vote and coaches vote. The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 6 in Las Vegas. If the Packers advance to the Super Bowl (Feb. 13) then alternates will take the place of Packers players.