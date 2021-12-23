Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 16 predictions
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.
THURSDAY
SAN FRANCISCO AT TENNESSEE
49ers by 3½.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
SATURDAY
CLEVELAND AT GREEN BAY
Packers by 7½.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Browns.
INDIANAPOLIS AT ARIZONA
Cardinals by 1½.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.
Check back for Sunday and Monday games.
SUNDAY