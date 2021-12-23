Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 16 predictions

Packers News

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

THURSDAY

SAN FRANCISCO AT TENNESSEE

49ers by 3½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

SATURDAY

CLEVELAND AT GREEN BAY

Packers by 7½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Browns.

INDIANAPOLIS AT ARIZONA

Cardinals by 1½.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

Check back for Sunday and Monday games.

