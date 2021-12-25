Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre for most touchdowns in Packers history with 443. Here's how Twitter reacted to the moment.

Aaron Rodgers now stands alone in Packers history with the most touchdown passes.

He passed Brett Favre on the all-time franchise list Saturday after tossing an 11-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day at Lambeau Field.

The touchdown was Rodgers' 443rd of his Hall of Fame career, breaking a tie with Favre.

Here's the record-breaking moment:

Favre, who ended his career with 508 total touchdowns after his stints in New York and Minnesota, came on the video board to congratulate Rodgers.

Favre told his former teammate he had one request for him.

"Go get us another Super Bowl," Favre said.

Here's more reactions across Twitter to the historic touchdown, including from some former teammates.

Andrew Brandt, the Packers' former vice president of player finance and general counsel at the time Green Bay selected Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, used the moment to share a favorite photo of his when the future Hall of Famer putting pen to paper as a rookie.

A nod to the general manager at the time, Ted Thompson, for making that pick.

Commemorating the moment in emojis.

Around the same time Rodgers was setting the record, Giannis Antetokounmpo was leading the Bucks to a comeback Christmas Day win. You could say it was a pretty good Christmas for Wisconsin sports fans.

Rodgers was part of another record on Saturday. His second-quarter touchdown to Davante Adams was the duo's 66th TD. That mark passed the 65 touchdowns Rodgers had with Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers and Adams connected again with 12 seconds left in the second quarter to add to their total. The TD also increased the Packers' lead to 21-12.

