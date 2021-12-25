Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark is active, but cornerback Kevin King out for Browns game

GREEN BAY - Kenny Clark is officially active for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Green Bay Packers defensive tackle was cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, paving the way for him to play on Christmas Day at Lambeau Field. Clark's return is a big boost for the Packers' defense after the Pro Bowler missed last week's game at Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Packers have placed cornerback Kevin King on the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. The Packers also placed linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and cornerback ShemarJean-Charles on the COVID-19 list.

The Packers will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari (ACL) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee). Both were ruled out during the week. Turner will miss his second game after dropping out two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) and receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) also will not play. Both were ruled out this week and placed on injured reserve.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is also inactive. Keke was not listed on the injury report, making him a healthy scratch. Rookie Jack Heflin is active over Keke.

The Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield after he missed last week's game because of COVID-19. They still remain depleted by the virus with 13 players on the COVID-19/reserve list, including edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and center JC Tretter.

Defensive end Myles Garrett is active for Cleveland, but safety John Johnson is out.