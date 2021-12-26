On his record day, Aaron Rodgers gets the best rating from fans after the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Cleveland Browns

His stats were solid, not spectacular. But Aaron Rodgers was again the most impactful player in the Green Bay Packers' latest game — a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

On a day when Rodgers became the Packers' all-time leader for career touchdown passes, he threw for three of them in a 24-of-34, 202-yard performance. That earned him the highest average score — 4.0 on a one-to-five scale — from more than 1,600 voters in our postgame fan ratings.

Rodgers' favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams, caught 10 passes for 114 yards and two of the three touchdowns. Rodgers and Adams also became the top quarterback-receiver duo for career touchdown passes in team history. Adams' play helped the receivers get the second-highest rating, at 3.6.

Right behind them were the running backs, at 3.5, led by Aaron Jones' 66 rushing yards on 12 carries, a 5.5-yard average. Tied with the backs were the offensive linemen. who opened up those holes for Jones and AJ Dillon (41 yards on nine carries) and kept the Browns from sacking Rodgers.

The special teams, which have had the lowest rating the last several games, had no egregious errors and came away with a 3.1 rating. Voters were similarly neutral about the coaching, which got a 3.0.

The defense was another story. The defensive backs fared pretty well on the strength of four interceptions, two by cornerback Rasul Douglas, in getting a 3.1 rating. But the linebackers and defensive linemen, stung by the Browns' 219 rushing yards, felt the fans' wrath. The linebackers got a 2.3 rating and the defensive linemen got a game-low 2.2.

