Green Bay Packers to activate cornerback Jaire Alexander from IR; more players headed to COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will return cornerback Jaire Alexander to the active roster, coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday.

Wednesday was the final day within the allotted three-week window for the club to either activate Alexander to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh.

LaFleur said Alexander would be activated, but there was no set date for his return to the playing field.

“It's going to be gradual," LaFleur said. "And when he's ready, then he'll be available but I think it's just more or less making sure that everybody feels comfortable with where he's at; making sure that he's good for the long haul.”

Alexander has been a limited participant in practice the past three weeks.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari had returned to practice as well before the holidays, but has not been present the past week.

“Last I heard, David is not going to be practicing today,” LaFleur said.

However LaFleur hasn’t given up hope to have Bakhtiari back before season’s end, as well as center Josh Myers.

“David's doing well, and we'll see where he's at," LaFleur said. "Just taking a day at a time with him. As far as Myers, we're not quite there yet, but we're hopeful that eventually he'll be able to go.”

More players headed for COVID-19 list

The Packers have seen a surge of positive COVID-19 cases on their roster, LaFleur said. They entered Wednesday with 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and LaFleur said a few more would be added this afternoon.

“That list is continuing to get longer, unfortunately, but it is what it is. I think we're somewhere around 15 (players) right now,” LaFleur said.

Newly absent from Packers practice Wednesday were defensive linemen Kingsley Keke and Tyler Lancaster, safety Henry Black and tight end Tyler Davis.

The Packers' reserve/COVID-19 list already contains lineman Ben Braden, linebacker Oren Burks, linebacker Tipa Galeai, corner Shemar Jean-Charles, corner Kevin King, tight end Marcedes Lewis, linebacker Chauncey Rivers, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, linebacker Ty Summers, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, linebacker La’Darius Hamilton (practice squad/COVID-19) and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (practice squad/COVID-19).

Packers players who are placed on the COVID-19 list today cannot clear protocols in time to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers have spread out their position group meetings and moved to less interaction within the building. The NFL also reimplemented mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status. LaFleur had mentioned last week possibly employing stricter protocols for his team if cases started to spike. To this point, the Packers had been able to avoid the huge surges that have been hitting other teams across the league.

On Wednesday, LaFleur told reporters the Packers were allowing position groups to determine how they handle meetings that would typically be done in person.

“We're pretty fortunate that we have a facility that can accommodate us, just in terms of the space of making sure that everybody’s spread out," he said. "I think our guys are doing a good job of wearing their mask.

“We will do more virtual meetings post practice, potentially. We really kind of left it up to the position in terms of how they would like to do it. But like I said, we’ve got enough space in this building, where we can accommodate in person meetings.

"For all our installs we did them in person. We kind of cut down a little bit of the time and then we're just, we got to be really efficient.”

That means some players will be in the building and others won’t at times. However, the team will still meet together for practice and instillation.

Meanwhile, the Vikings announced that receiver Adam Thielen will undergo ankle surgery and be placed on the injured list.

