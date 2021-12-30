Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler named Hall of Fame finalist for the third straight year

GREEN BAY – For the third straight year, former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is one step away from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced its 15 finalists for the 2022 class Thursday and Butler was the only safety on the list and the only candidate who played for the Packers.

“I want to thank my teammates,” Butler said after finding out he was a finalist. “Without them, being a finalist is impossible. I couldn’t be here without them.”

Butler still must make it through the final vote of the Hall of Fame's 49-member selection committee, which will vote on the finalists the day before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. The committee will select between four and eight new members to the Hall.