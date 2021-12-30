Packers' Randall Cobb returns to practice in hopes the veteran wide receiver can contribute to postseason push

GREEN BAY – Despite the fact COVID-19 is still moving through the NFL and affecting roster depth everywhere, the Green Bay Packers’ player numbers are on the rebound.

On the same day, they registered no positive tests among players on the active roster, the Packers returned three key players to practice Thursday, including one surprise: wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling both passed COVID-19 protocols and were back on the field in full pads Thursday afternoon, but the real news was the return of Cobb.

The Packers opened up a three-week window in which Cobb can remain on injured reserve but not count against the 53-man roster. The Packers can move him to the 53-man roster any time during those three weeks.

It was just five weeks ago that Cobb suffered a core muscle tear during a four-catch, 95-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Rams, leading him to undergo surgery during the team’s bye week. The Packers placed Cobb on injured reserve Dec. 11.

Prior to practice, coach Matt LaFleur gave no indication that Cobb would take part in practice, let alone in full pads, so he wasn’t asked about his prospects for playing Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers have used practice as part of the rehabilitation process, so it’s possible Cobb was not planning on playing this week. Undoubtedly, the Packers will keep the Vikings guessing until Saturday as to whether they intend to play Cobb.

Valdes-Scantling’s return was expected after he was returned to the active roster Wednesday. He had gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 21.

King’s return occurred much quicker. He was placed on the list Saturday and so he was able to benefit from the NFL’s relaxed protocols, which say a player can return in five days as long as he is asymptomatic. His return to the active roster should come in the next day or two.

Cobb’s return would be welcome. He was having a solid year, excelling the most on third downs. He has 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

Cobb also could take over the punt return duties from rookie Amari Rodgers, who has struggled in that role. Rodgers is on the COVID list, so if Cobb plays this weekend, he could be the punt returner.