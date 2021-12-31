How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (12-3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-8).
WHEN: 7:20 p.m.Sundy.
WHERE: Lambeau Field.
TV: NBC with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michelle Tafoya (reporter).
RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.
SERIES: Packers lead 64-55-3.
LINE: Packers by 12½.
WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 12 degrees.
SURFACE: SISGrass.
COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (40-11) vs. Minnesota's Mike Zimmer (73-58-1).
