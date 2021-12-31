PACKERS

How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings

TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (12-3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

WHEN: 7:20 p.m.Sundy.

WHERE: Lambeau Field.

TV: NBC with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michelle Tafoya (reporter).

RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.

SERIES: Packers lead 64-55-3.

LINE: Packers by 12½.

WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 12 degrees.

SURFACE: SISGrass.

COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (40-11) vs. Minnesota's Mike Zimmer  (73-58-1).

