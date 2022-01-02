Packers running back AJ Dillon is ready for cold weather at Lambeau wearing just overalls ahead of 'Sunday Night Football'

Yep, AJ Dillon is one of us.

The Green Bay Packers running back, who has named his quads "Quadzilla" and "Quadfather," arrived to Lambeau Field not fazed by the frigid temperatures.

Dillon, the second year pro from Boston College, was all smiles ahead of the team's "Sunday Night Football" game against the Minnesota Vikings.

What was he wearing?

How about some overalls over a bare chest while flexing and spreading out his arms as if he's taking the cold weather all in

It's 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 degree at kickoff in Green Bay. Mike Tirico said on the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast that it will be the coldest game of the year.

Dillon has become a popular figure in Green Bay with his hard-nose style of play and his love for Door County.

Jersey exchanges are always popular in pro sports these days.

And Davante Adams arrived to the stadium wearing a Randall Cobb jersey. Cobb practiced this week for the first time in weeks after having surgery for a core muscle injury.

Unlike Dillon, other Packers players were dressed for the weather, including Aaron Rodgers.

