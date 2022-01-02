Green Bay Packers place cornerback Jaire Alexander on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY - Before kickoff Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander became the latest in a long line of Packers players to join the list in the past two weeks. Alexander's status on the reserve/COVID-19 list did not change his availability, as the All-Pro cornerback was not expected to play, but indicated the virus isn't finished spreading inside the Packers' locker room.

The Packers have four players from their 53-man roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and three more from the practice squad. That number is down substantially after several players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. The list had grown to as many as 15 players.

Alexander has not played since injuring his shoulder Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has participated in practice the past few weeks.

Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster is active (back) is active after being listed as questionable during the week.

The Packers' inactives for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings are left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Billy Turner, safety Shawn Davis, safety Vernon Scott and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.