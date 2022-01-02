Green Bay Packers would clinch No. 1 seed in NFC playoffs with victory over Minnesota Vikings

The NFC route to Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif., is one step closer to going through Lambeau Field.

Due to Arizona's 25-22 upset victory at Dallas on Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

The Packers own the NFC's top record at 12-3 heading into Sunday night's game. The Cowboys fell to 11-5.

If the Packers lose, Green Bay would have to win at Detroit next week or get another Cowboys loss to clinch.

Without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings (7-8) need a victory tonight to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.