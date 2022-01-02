With No. 1 seed clinched, Twitter projects Packers will rest Aaron Rodgers' toe and start Jordan Love against former teammate Tim Boyle

With a first-round bye and homefield advantage now secured throughout the NFC playoffs, the Green Bay Packers are likely to get more Love.

Jordan Love that is.

With the top seed clinched, it's likely that the Packers will rest the precious broken toe of of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and let backup Love take the snaps next week against the Detroit Lions.

(Love also saw action in the fourth quarter Sunday night with the Packers up, 37-10).

This is certainly the only time Packers fans will call for Love to get the starting nod while Rodgers is on Green Bay's roster. Giving Rodgers' injured toe two weeks to heal seems like it would now be a top priority.

Twitter is already anticipating next week's switch.

And projecting a battle of former teammates. Obviously Love vs. former Packers backup Tim Boyle would be must-see TV