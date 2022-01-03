Strong all-around play equals strong all-around fan ratings for the Green Bay Packers after they beat the Minnesota Vikings

In a performance as dominant as the Green Bay Packers were in their 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, there wasn't much room for fans to nit-pick in our postgame ratings.

Heck, even the much-maligned special teams got a pretty good score.

The best average scores went to the quarterbacks and running backs, at 4.5 on a one-to-five scale from more than 700 voters.

Aaron Rodgers was typically terrific, completing 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones ran for 76 yards on just eight carries, a 9.5-yard average, and caught five passes for 30 yards. AJ Dillon ran for 63 yards on 14 carries and scored twice.

The receivers and offensive linemen were right behind, at 4.4. Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, while Allen Lazard added six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. The offensive line opened up enough holes for 174 rushing yards and kept Rodgers upright, without a sack.

Fans liked what they saw from the coaches, giving them a 4.4, too.

The defense, which held the Vikings to 206 total yards, including 27 rushing yards on 11 carries, did almost as well in the ratings. The defensive linemen and linebackers got a 4.3 and the defensive backs got a 4.2.

As for the special teams, they got a 3.8, with Mason Crosby going three-for-three on field goals and new punt returner David Moore providing a bright spot with 33 yards on three returns.

If you still want to submit your ratings, you can here:

