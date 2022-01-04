Darnell Savage, Dennis Kelly among four Packers activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY - Two Green Bay Packers starters who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday were back on the 53-man roster Tuesday.

The club announced that safety Darnell Savage and tackle Dennis Kelly had been activated off the COVID-19 list along with defensive end Kingsley Keke and rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The NFL’s looser restrictions implemented Dec. 28 make it possible for a player who tests positive for COVID-19 to return as soon as he registers two negative tests, provided he is vaccinated. If not vaccinated, a player must sit out a minimum of five days.

Savage and Kelly both started and played the entire game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. If they clear a medical exam, it’s possible both will be at practice Wednesday.

Keke was added to the COVID-19 list Dec. 29 and Rodgers was added Dec. 27. Both missed the Vikings game but should be cleared to practice and play this week.

The Packers added tackle Billy Turner to the list. Turner has been sidelined with a left knee injury since Dec. 12 and had not returned to practice as of last week.

Four players remain on the Packers’ COVID-19 list: cornerback Jaire Alexander, receiver David Moore, kicker J.J. Molson and linebacker Ray Wilborn.

Alexander was added to the 53-man roster last week after a long stint on injured reserve, and if he's able to practice this week may play Sunday against Detroit. Moore, who is on the practice squad, played against the Vikings as a COVID-19 replacement but reverted to the practice squad after the game. Molson and Wilborn are on the practice squad also.

In addition, the Packers returned cornerback Jayson Stanley to the practice squad off the COVID-19 list and then cut him. They also cut offensive lineman Jon Dietzen from the practice squad.