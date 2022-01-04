'I think he’s a bad guy' NFL MVP voter won’t cast ballot for Aaron Rodgers

It won't be unanimous.

Hub Arkush, a veteran Chicago sportswriter, told the city's 670 The Score radio station on Tuesday that he will not cast his NFL MVP vote for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Arkush delivered a scathing review of Rodgers. He did not pull any punches.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not gonna be my choice.

"Do I think he’s gonna win it? Probably. A lot of voters don’t approach it the way I do, but others do, who I’ve spoken to. But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we’re not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I’m probably pushing the envelope by saying who I’m not voting for. But we’re not really supposed to reveal our votes.”

He was just warming up.

“I just think that the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate,” Arkush said. “I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time."

Arkush said off-field issues had a lot to do with his decision. Rodgers is unvaccinated and spent 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“There’s no guidelines,” Arkush said. “We are told to pick the guy who we think is most valuable to his team. And I don’t think it says anywhere, ‘strictly on the field,’ although I do think he hurt his team on the field by the way he acted off the field."

In other words, a Chicago guy won't vote for a guy who "owns" the Bears.