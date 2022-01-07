PACKERS

How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday at the Detroit Lions

TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Detroit Lions (2-13-1).

WHEN: Noon CST on Sunday.

WHERE: Ford Field in Detroit.

TV: Fox with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sidelines).

RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.

SERIES: Packers lead, 105-72-7.

LINE: Packers by 3½.

WEATHER: Indoor stadium.

SURFACE: FieldTurf Classic HD.

COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (41-11) vs. Lions' Dan Campbell (7-20-1).

