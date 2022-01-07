Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 18 predictions
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SATURDAY
KANSAS CITY AT DENVER
Chiefs by 10 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
DALLAS AT PHILADELPHIA
Cowboys by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.