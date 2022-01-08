Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert show off their flannel ahead of the team's game vs. Detroit

The Packers quarterback room is a united group.

At least their fashion says so.

It was Flannel Saturday (yes, it doesn't have the same ring as Flannel Friday but it still works) for Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert and their coaches as they traveled to Detroit for the regular-season finale.

The quarterback trio plus offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy wore matching plaid green flannel jackets before boarding the plane Saturday.

That wasn't the only noteworthy apparel if you want to read more between the lines.

It's been a trying year for David Bakhtiari as he's attempted to get back onto the field following a torn ACL in late 2020. But he was in a playful mood as he boarded the plane and his outfit of choice was a T-shirt that read "protecting the blind side."

Does that mean he'll finally be back out there protecting Rodgers' blind slide on Sunday?

He could have just been trolling everyone with his shirt, but on Friday head coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari could come off injured reserve and play if the medical staff likes the way the left tackle's two practices went this week.

He was listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Friday.

But the real question all Packers fans want to know was whether AJ Dillon brought those overalls to Detroit that he fashioned last Sunday?

It doesn't appear so.

The Packers' popular running back sported quite a different look on Saturday, wearing a quarter-zip brown pullover fleece and jeans.

Dillon must be saving the overalls for the postseason at Lambeau Field and all his Door County fans.

Podcast:Packers prepare for regular season finale

More:Kurt Benkert and Packers teammates help host YouTube skills event in Green Bay

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.