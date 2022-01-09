Davante Adams surpasses Jordy Nelson for Green Bay Packers team record for single-season receiving yards

DETROIT - Davante Adams wanted one more record from this 2021 season. It didn't take him long to get it.

The Green Bay Packers receiver caught a 13-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers late in the first quarter Sunday against the Detroit Lions, giving him 1,528 yards this season. He entered needing 22 yards to surpass Jordy Nelson for the most any Packers receiver has had in any season.

Nelson set the previous franchise record of 1,519 in 2014. Adams began the day with 1,498 yards.

It's the second season record Adams has set in as many weeks. Adams finished last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings with 117 catches this season, breaking his own franchise mark of 115 from last season. He continued extending that record Sunday in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the starting lineup and was in for the entire 13-play, game-opening touchdown drive that gave the Packers a 7-0 lead. He played 27 snaps before exiting in the second quarter. Bakhtiari seemed upbeat after speaking with medical staff and hugged Rodgers on the sideline.

Rodgers was pulled at the end of the first half and appeared done for the day, with Jordan Love taking a kneel-down to end the first half and the Packers trailing 17-13. Rodgers went 14-for-18 for 138 yards and two TDs, both to receiver Allen Lazard. His passer rating was 135.6.

For the season, Rodgers stood at 4,115 yards, 37 TDs, just four interceptions and 111.0 passer rating.