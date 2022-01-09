Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari active for Lions game after lengthy ACL recovery

DETROIT - For the first time in more than a year, David Bakhtiari is active on game day.

The All-Pro left tackle is expected to play his first snaps since tearing his ACL late last season when the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. While the Packers can't gain anything as a team against the Lions after clinching the NFC's top seed last week, they will get a chance to see where their franchise blindside blocker is in his recovery before the playoffs.

If Bakhtiari exits the game with his knee feeling good, there's no reason to think he won't be ready to go when the Packers next play in the NFC divisional round at Lambeau Field in two weeks. Bakhtiari's absence in last year's playoffs was a pivotal factor keeping the Packers from a Super Bowl trip.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (elbow) are both inactive. Neither is a surprise after being limited in practice this week and listed questionable on Friday's injury report. In a game that doesn't count toward playoff positioning, there's no reason for the Packers to play either starter if they are a close call.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is also inactive after being ruled out because of his shoulder injury. Alexander might have returned with Bakhtiari today, but he was listed on reserve/COVID-19 list and only practice Friday after being activated late in the week.

Safety Shawn Davis, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, defensive lineman Jack Heflin and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke are also inactive against the Lions.