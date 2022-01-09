Los Angeles Rams round out list of Green Bay Packers' 2022 opponents

The Green Bay Packers now know what teams they will face and where they will play them during the 2022 season.

Aside from home-and-away games with their three division foes — Minnesota, Detroit and Chicago — the Packers are matched up with the NFC East and AFC East, meaning they’ll play each team in those divisions once. Since they have clinched first place in the NFC North, they will be matched with the first-place teams in the NFC South and NFC West.

In addition, as part of the 17th-game intraconference rotation, they will play the first-place team in the AFC South (Tennessee) at home.

The final opponent to be determined was the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams (12-5), who clinched the division despite blowing a 17-lead and losing in overtime to San Francisco.

Here is the lineup of teams the Packers will play in ’22:

Home: New England, New York Jets, Dallas, New York Giants, Tennessee, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota.

Away: Buffalo, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota.