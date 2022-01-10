Green 19 Podcast: Packers fall in fickle finale to Lions but set for playoffs
Kassidy Hill
Packers News
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in their regular season finale, 37-30. But with the NFC No. 1 seed locked up, the game was more about testing out injuries and getting young guys snaps. Reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down the game, recap the return of offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and look ahead to who the Packers could face in the playoffs.
