Green Bay Packers defensive backs get roasted in fan ratings after they get roasted by the Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers' 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions meant nothing to the Packers' playoff position. They're still the No. 1 team in the NFC and will hold home-field advantage for the NFC semifinals and potential championship game.

But Packers fans were in no mood to let the defense off the hook, no matter what the game did or didn't mean and who did or didn't play.

The defensive backs — who gave up more than 300 passing yards and three touchdown catches, two on trick plays — got the worst average score in our postgame fan ratings, 1.9 on a one-to-five scale from about 750 voters.

The linebackers, playing without standout De'Vondre Campbell, got the second-worst score, at 2.3. The defensive linemen, who did fairly well in limited the Lions' running backs, got a 2.6.

The special teams, plagued by issues — and low ratings — all season, got a 2.5, with Mason Crosby missing an extra point.

Fans weren't impressed with the coaches, either, giving them a 2.8.

The offense was rated, deservedly, more kindly. The quarterbacks got the lowest score among the offensive position groups, at 3.0. That's the composite of a strong first half by Aaron Rodgers — 14-of-18 for 138 yards and two touchdowns — and a not-so-strong second half by Jordan Love, who threw two interceptions.

The rest of the offense got more than respectable scores — the linemen and receivers were at 3.4 each and the running backs topped the list at 3.5, even with Aaron Jones sitting out.

