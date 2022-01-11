Aaron Rodgers says coaching high school football would be fun to him as well as writing a book whenever he decides to retire

During the second half of the Green Bay Packers' game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with Aaron Rodgers' day done, he put a headset on as he watched Jordan Love finish up in Week 18.

Rodgers looked like a coach on the sidelines.

The Packers quarterback said he mostly put the headset on to bring "a calming force" as he felt coach Matt LaFleur's blood pressure started to rise as the second half ensued.

Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he didn't call any plays, including on the team's fourth-quarter touchdown drive that briefly gave the team the lead at 30-27.

"I had nothing to do with that," Rodgers said.

Rodgers, though, said he "helped out" in the team's two-minute (drill) with "some ideas."

But it's safe to say you won't find him on the NFL sidelines as a coordinator after he calls it a career whenever that may be. We know he had his eyes on the "Jeopardy" job and on Tuesday he had another idea.

"Probably write a book," Rodgers said.

"About what?" McAfee's co-host and Rodgers' close friend AJ Hawk interjected, "COVID."

The comment drew a laugh from Rodgers and a jovial comment from the Packers quarterback.

But back to coaching.

"I'm going to be away from the game when I'm all done," Rodgers said.

So there won't be anyone calling Rodgers "coach Rodgers?"

Well, maybe.

"High school, I think would be fun, I really do," Rodgers said. "You can still have a big impact on the kids a lot. Nothing like high school football, wearing your jersey going to campus," Rodgers said. "You're just playing with your buddies, going to campus wearing your jersey, Friday nights, high school football is pretty special."

What will factor into Rodgers' decision to ultimately retire? Rodgers, 38, previously said he wanted to play until he was 40 years old, though he said this past offseason he pondered retirement.

"It's about quality of life and enjoyment," Rodgers said. "If it's still fun and I can still play then there's a lot more reason to play, but if I can't mentally commit to it fully then you need to think about doing something else.

"I want to trust how it feels and where I'm at mentally. This has been a really, really fun year. I loved so many different parts of it. The adversity has made it that much sweeter, because I've gotten to stand up for what I believe in.

"I've also gotten incredible support and then having all those things coming at you and being able to compartmentalize, I take a lot of pride in that."

Rodgers said he also takes great pride in helping inspire his teammates in everything that goes beyond the football field. He also reiterated what he previously said in that he will make any decision about his future relatively quickly after the team's final game "without wasting too much time."

"If you can still play at a high level it's way harder to hang 'em up, regardless of how your last game goes," said Rodgers, the favorite to win his fourth NFL MVP. "If you can be healthy and win and still be able to play that makes it really tough to move on."

