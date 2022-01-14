Green Bay Packers land Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and De'Vondre Campbell on All-Pro first team

GREEN BAY - Aaron Rodgers looks like a good bet to win his fourth MVP.

De’Vondre Campbell was an all-time bargain offseason signing.

And Davante Adams is the midst of a remarkable run in his career.

Those are the takeaways from the Green Bay Packers landing three players on the Associated Press' All-Pro first team.

The AP panel for All-Pro consists of 50 voters — one media member from each of the NFL’s 32 markets, and 18 at-large voters.

Rodgers received 34 of the 50 votes for quarterback, with Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady getting the other 16.

The same voters choose the NFL’s MVP, so the vote at quarterback suggests Rodgers is the clear front-runner to win that award for the fourth time. He in fact won it in the three other seasons he was first-team All-Pro (2011, 2014 and 2020), though there’s at least a chance the MVP votes could be split in such a way that someone such as Brady, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor or Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp wins.

Campbell went from a seeming afterthought free-agent signing to the first All-Pro selection of his career. He sat on the free-agent market until June, when he signed with the Packers for one year at $2 million. It turned out to be a bargain for the ages.

Campbell has been one of the Packers’ best players on defense all season. Along with leading the team in solo tackles (102), he made big plays week after week: two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, six quarterback hits and six tackles for a loss.

Voters were asked to pick three linebackers for the first team, excluding edge rushers in a 3-4 scheme. Campbell finished third with 18 votes, behind Dallas’ Micah Parsons (46) and Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard (44). Campbell was just ahead of New Orleans’ Demario Davis and Chicago’s Roquan Smith (10 each).

Adams was one of five unanimous first-team selections, along with Kupp, Taylor, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald. Last year Adams fell one vote shy of being a unanimous choice.

Kenny Clark was the other Packers player to receive votes. His two votes landed him sixth in the voting at defensive line, behind Donald, Pittsburgh’s Cam Hayward (19), Kansas City’s Chris Jones (10), Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons (10) and Indianapolis’ DeForest Bucker (5).