Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL wild-card predictions
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SATURDAY
LAS VEGAS AT CINCINNATI
Bengals by 5½.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Raiders.
NEW ENGLAND AT BUFFALO
Bills by 3½.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
SUNDAY
PHILADELPHIA AT TAMPA BAY
Buccaneers by 7½.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO AT DALLAS
Cowboys by 3½.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – 49ers.
PITTSBURGH AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 12½.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
MONDAY
ARIZONA AT L.A. RAMS
Rams by 3½.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 8-8 (177-94-1). Against the spread – 5-11 (148-124).