Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL wild-card predictions

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SATURDAY

LAS VEGAS AT CINCINNATI

Bengals by 5½.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Raiders.

NEW ENGLAND AT BUFFALO

Bills by 3½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

SUNDAY

PHILADELPHIA AT TAMPA BAY

Buccaneers by 7½.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

SAN FRANCISCO AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 3½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – 49ers.

PITTSBURGH AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 12½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

MONDAY

ARIZONA AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 3½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 8-8 (177-94-1). Against the spread – 5-11 (148-124).