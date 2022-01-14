PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL wild-card predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
View Comments
Tom Silverstein

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SATURDAY

LAS VEGAS AT CINCINNATI

Bengals by 5½.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Raiders.

NEW ENGLAND AT BUFFALO

Bills by 3½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

SUNDAY  

PHILADELPHIA AT TAMPA BAY

Buccaneers by 7½.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

SAN FRANCISCO AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 3½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – 49ers.

PITTSBURGH AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 12½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

MONDAY  

ARIZONA AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 3½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 8-8 (177-94-1). Against the spread – 5-11 (148-124).

View Comments