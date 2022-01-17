Here are the Packers vs. 49ers odds, money line for the NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers opened as 4.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers for their NFC divisional round game Saturday night, according to OddsChecker, though many sportsbooks have already upped that spread, including Tipico Sportsbook at 5.5 points.

The Packers have -200 money-line odds, according to OddsChecker, an odds comparison site that partners with DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM.

The over-under point total for the game has started at a modest 47.5 at most sportsbooks. The 49ers were the seventh-ranked scoring offense (25.1) in the NFL, while the Packers were 10th (26.5).

The high temperature for Saturday in Green Bay is forecast to be around 20 degrees with a low of 6 at night and a wind chill around zero, according to the National Weather Service. There's also a chance of snow Saturday.

Kickoff is 7:15 p.m.

Super Bowl favorite Packers are 12-5 vs. the spread during 2021 season

The No. 1-seeded Packers are 12-5 against the spread this season. The 49ers are 10-8 against the spread, with wins in its last two games as the underdog.

The Packers, who enter the playoffs with a 13-4 record, are the largest favorites of the three divisional games set so far, though it could be seen as a relatively small number for a team that is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the Super Bowl with home-field advantage.

The sixth-seeded 49ers, who were 10-7 in the regular season, are coming off an upset win on the road over the Mike McCarthy-coached Dallas Cowboys, 23-17, Sunday.

How will injuries to Nick Bosa, Fred Warner influence the line?

But with five days before the divisional round, the line could change depending on the availability of players on both sides. For the 49ers, star defensive players Nick Bosa (concussion) and Fred Warner (right ankle) both exited Sunday's game with an injury.

Warner did sound confident Monday that he'll play:

The Packers' roster could see some additions as well.

While the game was four months ago, the oddsmakers are also likely remembering the Week 3 contest between the two teams. The 49ers led 28-27 with 37 seconds left before Aaron Rodgers pulled off some dramatics to set the Packers up for a 51-yard Mason Crosby field goal as time expired.

Packers have lost last three playoff games to 49ers

The 49ers have also won the last three postseason games in the rivalry, including one at Lambeau Field in 2013 and the most recent in Sana Clara, California, in the 2019 NFC Championship.

Overall, the two teams have split their eight playoff games.

Entering the divisional round, the Packers are given +380 odds, or an implied 20.8% chance to win the Super Bowl, according to OddsChecker. The 49ers are +1100 or an implied 8.3% chance.

“This year is very different than 2019," OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman said. "Coming into that NFC Championship game, the Packers were 23rd in the NFL in run defense. The 49ers rushing offense was simply a terrible matchup for them. This year? The Packers are 11th in the NFL in rushing defense. They’re much better prepared for the 49ers' rushing attack to come. Still, Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme always finds a way to put teams on their heels. The real question here will be whether or not the 49ers, the NFL’s ninth best scoring defense, can slow down Aaron Rodgers.”

