Green Bay Packers release defensive lineman Kingsley Keke

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with one of their promising young players, someone the coaches felt could be a force on the defensive line.

Kingsley Keke, a third-year pro drafted in the fifth round in 2019, was placed on waivers Wednesday evening and could land with a new team Thursday if he is claimed.

He started eight games this season and was a regular in the team’s base 3-4 front much of the season. However, he was a surprise inactive against Cleveland on Dec. 25, then spent a week on the reserve COVID-19 list and hasn't played since.

At the time, Packers coach Matt LaFleur referred to Keke's absence against the Browns as “a personal matter” but would not provide further details.

Asked about Keke a short time later, nose tackle Kenny Clark said he had a long discussion with his teammate but wouldn’t reveal what was said. Clark said he was confident that Keke would be a productive player from that point on.

The following week against Minnesota he didn’t play after landing on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was listed as having an illness on the injury report the week of the Detroit game and was inactive against the Lions.

Keke suffered a concussion against Tennessee last year and missed the last three games of the season. He later said he thought the concussion was first suffered a few weeks before and he tried to play through it.

He suffered another concussion this year against Arizona and missed two games.

Keke finished the season with 23 tackles and 2½ sacks.

David Bakhtiari returns to the field

A day after not practicing because of “load management,” Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the field wearing pads Wednesday.

Whether it will be enough for the All-Pro offensive lineman to play Saturday in the NFC divisional playoff round remains to be seen.

LaFleur said of Bakhtiari:

“We’ll just take it one day at a time, see how he responds to the load that he gets at practice. Certainly he’s a guy who, obviously, he played at a really high level in his limited snaps against Detroit. I was really impressed with his ability to go out there, but ultimately we’ll just consult with himself and our medical people and make the best decision for us.”

Bakhtiari wasn’t the only key starter limited Wednesday. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who appears on track to play Saturday, also continued to be limited at practice as he recovers from his shoulder injury. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) also practiced.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) was a full participant for the second straight day this week. Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) were also full participants.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis received a veteran’s rest day, as has been customary for Thursday practices throughout the season. With the Packers playing Saturday, they held their typical Thursday practice Wednesday.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) did not practice after participating Tuesday.

MANAGING EXPECTATIONS WITH RETURNING PLAYERS

LaFleur said that it would be unrealistic for the injured players who will return to the field for the first time since getting hurt to play full starting roles.

In the cases of Alexander, Smith, outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus and tackle Billy Turner, especially, he cautioned that expecting them to step into the roles they had before getting hurt was not realistic.

"You don't want to just load them up and expect them to go out there and play 60 snaps," he said. "I think that's a little unrealistic at this point. But, you know, we'll see where they're at.

"And hopefully, they can give us some contributions."

In the cases of Bakhtiari, center Josh Myers and receiver Randall Cobb, the possibility is there to play the entire game. Bakhtiari played 27 snaps against Detroit two weeks ago and Myers played 32, so it's possible they could start and make it through.

Cobb plays a part-time role anyway, so there wouldn't be any concerns about him having to play 60 snaps.