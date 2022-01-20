How to watch the Green Bay Packers' playoff game Saturday night vs. the San Francisco 49ers
Packers News
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (13-4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-7).
WHEN: 7:15 p.m. CST on Saturday.
WHERE: Lambeau Field.
TV: Fox with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Erin Andrews (sidelines).
RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.
SERIES: Packers lead, 38-32-1.
LINE: Packers by 6½.
WEATHER: Cloudy, high in the single digits.
SURFACE: SISGrass.
COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (41-12) vs. 49ers' Kyle Shanahan (41-43).
NFL: Live scoreboard, box scores