How national writers and oddsmakers are picking Packers-49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game

The Green Bay Packers are looking for a long run to the Super Bowl.

And the San Francisco 49ers are determined to stop them in their tracks.

So it's win or go home for the someone in the NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field at 7:15 p.m. CST Saturday night.

So what do the oddsmakers and writers say about this?

Mike Florio, NBC Sports

"One team’s quarterback is Aaron Rodgers. The other team’s quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo. Need I say more? (I will anyway.) San Francisco’s defense will have a hard time keeping Rodgers from torching it, especially if Nick Bosa (concussion) can’t go. Rodgers has limited shots at winning another Super Bowl. This may be his best, and possibly his last, as a Packer. Packers 27, 49ers 20."

Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports

"The early read is San Francisco completely outplayed Dallas and had to hang on for their life at the end to win. This is why I like Green Bay, and I like the Packers by about a 10-spot. They are rested and ready.

"I thought Jimmy G's interception and the fourth and inches where he didn't wait for Trent Williams to set, those are remedial quarterback mistakes late in games and I think that will be the Niners undoing here."

Bill Bender, Sporting News

"If the Packers can get ahead early, then Jimmy Garoppolo will have to take too many chances down the stretch. This will be a good one. It's a similar feel to the last game, but the Packers close the door a little earlier this time. Pick: Packers 31, 49ers 24."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer

"I think Aaron Rodgers will have success down the field against the 49ers secondary. The key for the Packers defense will be how well they stop the run and put the game on Jimmy Garoppolo. I think they will do a solid job — even if they won't stop them — to find a way to pull this game out and advance to the title game. The 49ers are a dangerous team, but Rodgers will be the difference. Pick: Packers 29, 49ers 21."

Peter Panacy, Fansided

"The 49ers may be built to upset a team like the Packers, particularly if they stick to the kind of formula that worked the last time these two teams faced off against each other in the postseason: a one-sided NFC Championship win for the Niners in which Shanahan relied heavily on a stout pass-rushing defense and an overpowering run game. Green Bay enters this game having surrendered 4.7 yards per rush during the regular season, ranked third worst in the league. Still, it’s tough to see San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo outplaying Rodgers in a hostile environment, especially after Garoppolo and the 49ers narrowly overcame their collective mistakes against Dallas. As such, we’ll unfortunately have to predict the Niners’ playoff campaign coming to a close this game with the Packers winning 30-24 and eliminating San Francisco. Hope we’re wrong."

Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network

"The health of Nick Bosa will be crucial in this matchup after he left the Wild Card Weekend game with a concussion. If Bosa is there, the 49ers have a real chance to go into Green Bay and cause an upset. Without Bosa, Aaron Rodgers could pick off San Francisco’s pass defense, which is the weakest area of this defense. In terms of the 49ers’ offense, their run game could be the key to success. The Packers are the third-worst team in the league in rush yards allowed per game. Their overall numbers look good because their opponents are often left chasing the game in the second half. However, the 49ers have dominated Green Bay with the run game in previous seasons and could do so again. This has the feeling of being a close game, and even if the 49ers cannot win outright, they have a great chance to cover the spread. Packers 24, 49ers 23."

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

"The Packers aren’t going to play like the Cowboys. That was one tensed-up Dallas team that looked and acted like the pressure of the world was on its shoulders. It’s like they were trying too hard to do something massive on every down. And 2), Green Bay isn’t going to get hit with 14 penalties and won’t give up five sacks. It’s not fair to San Francisco to say Dallas choked, but if the term fits — that wasn’t the same team that was so confident and smooth in the regular season. That team took its tone and cues from the top — Jerry Jones. Green Bay takes its tone and cues from 12. Packers 31, 49ers 23."