Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL predictions for divisional round games

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SATURDAY

CINCINNATI AT TENNESSEE

Titans by 3½.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

SAN FRANCISCO AT GREEN BAY

Packers by 5½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

SUNDAY

L.A. RAMS AT TAMPA BAY

Buccaneers by 2½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

BUFFALO AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 1½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 5-1 (182-95-1). Against the spread – 5-1 (153-125).