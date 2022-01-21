Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL predictions for divisional round games
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SATURDAY
CINCINNATI AT TENNESSEE
Titans by 3½.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.
SAN FRANCISCO AT GREEN BAY
Packers by 5½.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
SUNDAY
L.A. RAMS AT TAMPA BAY
Buccaneers by 2½.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
BUFFALO AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 1½.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 5-1 (182-95-1). Against the spread – 5-1 (153-125).